<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT<span>* Very Clean Hyundai Kona EV </span><span>With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Red on Grey</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2021 Hyundai KONA

100,520 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA

EV PREFERRED CERTIFED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

12842299

2021 Hyundai KONA

EV PREFERRED CERTIFED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,520KM
VIN KM8K23AG7MU123613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3361
  • Mileage 100,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SE S-AWC CERTIFIED *1 OWER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SE S-AWC CERTIFIED *1 OWER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 133,700 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 120,260 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEAT/COLD P.ROOF B.SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEAT/COLD P.ROOF B.SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS 134,650 KM $23,980 + tax & lic

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-281-2255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Hyundai KONA