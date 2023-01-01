Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Sonata

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10149852
  2. 10149852
  3. 10149852
  4. 10149852
  5. 10149852
  6. 10149852
  7. 10149852
  8. 10149852
  9. 10149852
  10. 10149852
  11. 10149852
  12. 10149852
  13. 10149852
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10149852
  • Stock #: 21HS2325
  • VIN: 5NPEG4JA0MH072325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21HS2325
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata SE is a stylish and reliable sedan that offers a range of impressive features. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency. Its exterior boasts a modern design with sleek LED headlights and a distinctive front grille, while the interior provides a comfortable and spacious environment for up to five passengers. The Sonata SE comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing seamless smartphone integration. Safety is a priority, and the Sonata SE offers features like a rearview camera, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. Convenience features such as keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control enhance the overall driving experience. With its fuel efficiency and a host of desirable features, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata SE is a compelling choice in the midsize sedan segment.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 111,416 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Corolla CE
 277,960 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 Progres...
 112,003 KM
$32,944 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory