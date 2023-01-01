2021 Hyundai Sonata

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10149852

10149852 Stock #: 21HS2325

21HS2325 VIN: 5NPEG4JA0MH072325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21HS2325

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.