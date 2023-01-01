Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

68,472 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SE

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9576100
  • Stock #: 21HS13
  • VIN: 5NPEG4JA6MH072913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21HS13
  • Mileage 68,472 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 HYUNDAI SONATA PREFFERED, HEATED SEATS/ STEERING, ALLOY WHEELS, ANDROID/APPLE CAR PLAY, CERAMIC COATING,  

  • LED headlights, Cloth upholstery, 60/40-split, folding backseat. 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, automatic emergency braking and so much more.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.

  • - Previous Company Vehicle
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized.
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699.-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

