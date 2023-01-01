Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

70,267 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred | Clean Carfax

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred | Clean Carfax

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

70,267KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9812953
  Stock #: 21HS23
  VIN: 5NPEG4JA9MH072923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21HS23
  • Mileage 70,267 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a well-rounded midsize sedan that stands out for several reasons. Its stylish design, with a sleek and modern exterior, catches the eye with its distinctive grille, sharp lines, and aerodynamic profile that gives it a sporty look. Inside, the Sonata offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with ample headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers, making it a great choice for long road trips. In terms of safety, the Sonata impresses with its advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring, to name a few. The Sonata's fuel efficiency is another strength, with its base engine achieving an impressive 28 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its class. Finally, the Sonata's infotainment system is top-notch, with an 8-inch touchscreen display that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and higher trims come with a 10.25-inch screen and a premium sound system.


DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Clear Carproof or Carfax

