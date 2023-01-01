2021 Hyundai Sonata

$24,444 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 6 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9820537

9820537 Stock #: 21HS79

21HS79 VIN: 5NPEG4JA1MH072379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,642 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Wireless Charger Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Entertainment Package Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals

