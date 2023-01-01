Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

103,642 KM

$24,444

+ tax & licensing
$24,444

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred | Clean Carfax

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred | Clean Carfax

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$24,444

+ taxes & licensing

103,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9820537
  • Stock #: 21HS79
  • VIN: 5NPEG4JA1MH072379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21HS79
  • Mileage 103,642 KM

Vehicle Description

[CLEAN CARFAX]


*** Cash Price 26,444 *** Finance and Save $2000 ***




The 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a well-equipped midsize sedan that offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With a large 8-inch touchscreen display audio system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, you can stay connected and entertained on the go. The Sonata also comes with a range of advanced safety features, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and with its impressive combination of technology, safety, comfort, and value, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a top choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded midsize sedan.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

