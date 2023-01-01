$24,444+ tax & licensing
$24,444
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred | Clean Carfax
Location
103,642KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9820537
- VIN: 5NPEG4JA1MH072379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21HS79
- Mileage 103,642 KM
Vehicle Description
*** Cash Price 26,444 *** Finance and Save $2000 ***
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a well-equipped midsize sedan that offers a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. With a large 8-inch touchscreen display audio system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, you can stay connected and entertained on the go. The Sonata also comes with a range of advanced safety features, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and with its impressive combination of technology, safety, comfort, and value, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a top choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded midsize sedan.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
Included FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
