*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTAIRO CAR* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee ALTITUDE V6 3.2L with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, Fog Lights, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2021 Jeep Cherokee

75,170 KM

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee

V6 LATITUDE LUXURY 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2021 Jeep Cherokee

V6 LATITUDE LUXURY 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,170KM
VIN 1C4PJMMXXMD232808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,170 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTAIRO CAR* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee ALTITUDE V6 3.2L with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, Fog Lights, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

