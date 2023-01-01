Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

57,065 KM

Details Description

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited WILLY's

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited WILLY's

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  1. 10506252
  2. 10506252
  3. 10506252
  4. 10506252
  5. 10506252
  6. 10506252
  7. 10506252
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10506252
  • Stock #: jw21

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 57,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth
Navigation
Canadian package (Heated seats)
Automatic windows
Automatic locks
Parking assist
4 cylinder
4x4
Alloy wheels
Remote start
Trailer hitch
Removable top
Factory warranty still available
Test drive available
Carfax available
Finance available
Lease available
Bring to your mechanic or bring your mechanic

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor One Canada

2021 Ford Transit Ex...
 59,983 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM ProMaster C...
 155,543 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Transit 14...
 271 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory