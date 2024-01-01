$39,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4X4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Very well maintained Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4. Extremely low mileage with features like power seats, power windows, infotainment system with Bluetooth, backup camera, and keyless entry. This Sahara trim includes heated mirrors and is also 4x4 to tackle the winter. Comes Safety Certified with a 2 year powertrain warranty.
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Gray Automotive Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
