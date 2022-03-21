$53,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport UNLIMITED WILLYS
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
18,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8676968
- Stock #: 2804
- VIN: 1C4HJXDG9MW607078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2804
- Mileage 18,723 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6