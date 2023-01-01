Menu
2021 Kia Sportage

60,036 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

LX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

60,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205559
  • Stock #: 3029
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC4M7867198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

