2021 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10205559

10205559 Stock #: 3029

3029 VIN: KNDPMCAC4M7867198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 60,036 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.