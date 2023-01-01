2021 Kia Telluride

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 0 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10065132

10065132 Stock #: 479-23A

479-23A VIN: 5XYP5DHC7MG138298

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 31,056 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.