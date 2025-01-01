Menu
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED<span>* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl Touring Mazda CX-30</span><span> with Automatic </span><span>Transmission has Bluetooth</span><span>, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2021 Mazda CX-30

177,980 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOY S

13142671

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOY S

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,980KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL1MM258410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Mazda CX-30