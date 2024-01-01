2021 Mazda CX-5

Menu
<div>*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*GREATE CONDITION* </span><span>Clean Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.5L FWD Skyactiv G 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has </span><span>Cruise Control System</span><span>. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Front/Rear Heated seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

95,320 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2722
Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee 3.2L 4WD NORTH CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee 3.2L 4WD NORTH CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 157,620 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 2.0T PROGRESSIV CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T PROGRESSIV CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 129,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

