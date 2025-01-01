Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

36,000 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - SUNROOF !!

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - SUNROOF !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,000KM
VIN W1KWJ8EB4MG073584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 073584
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Door Mirrors
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Mercedes me connect Wi-Fi Hotspot w/30-day complimentary trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mercedes me connect w/3-year complimentary trial Tracker System

Exterior

Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Mechanical

3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbo

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers

Additional Features

height adjustment
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Fore/Aft Movement
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Cushion Extension
Front Bucket Seats -inc: armrest w/storage compartment
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cushion Tilt and Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY

