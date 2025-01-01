Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

57,700 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan - ONE OWNER - 57,000KMS !!!

12688728

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan - ONE OWNER - 57,000KMS !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,700KM
VIN W1KWF6EB5MR628665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,700 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 


___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options


Two Sets Of Keys

Sunroof

Power Seats

Heated Seats

Air Conditioning

Keyless Entry

Navigation

Power Windows

Power Locks

Has Books

___________________________________________


FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
10-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Navigation Services
Front Wireless Phone Charging
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
Mercedes me connect Wi-Fi Hotspot w/30-day complimentary trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mercedes me connect w/3-year complimentary trial Tracker System

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Burmester Surround Sound System
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
AMG Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir

Additional Features

Radio data system
360 Camera
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
10.25 Central Media Display
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
12.3 Instrument Cluster Display
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo

