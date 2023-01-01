$79,999+ tax & licensing
$79,999
+ taxes & licensing
Motor One Canada
888-286-2765
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500 4X4 4x4
Location
115,598KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10177485
- Stock #: ct12
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 115,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Last year for the 4x4 , now they are awd. Nice clean unit. All highway kms and well maintained. E track system and ready to go!
