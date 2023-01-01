2021 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 7 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10515477

10515477 Stock #: 21NRW4368

21NRW4368 VIN: 5N1AT3BB0MC674368

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21NRW4368

Mileage 79,790 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Comfort REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Mechanical Push Button Start Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features AWD Accident Free TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.