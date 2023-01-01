Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

79,790 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10515477
  • Stock #: 21NRW4368
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB0MC674368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21NRW4368
  • Mileage 79,790 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Nissan Rogue AWD SV is a well-rounded compact SUV that offers a comfortable and spacious interior, making it an excellent choice for families. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in various road conditions, while a suite of advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring, provides peace of mind. The Rogue's user-friendly infotainment system, ample cargo space, and fuel-efficient engine make it a practical and enjoyable choice for daily commuting and road trips alike.


WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

