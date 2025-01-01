Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Clean Subaru Ascent 2.4L 4 Cylinders AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Duel Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Harman Kardon Audio System, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Push to Start, Dual Climate Control, Paddle Shifters, Reverse Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Privacy Glass, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2021 Subaru ASCENT

119,260 KM

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru ASCENT

2.4L LIMITED TECH-PKG AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*FREE ACCDIENT*SUBARU MAINTAIN* NAVI CAMERA P.ROOF HEATED 4 LEATHER BLUETOOTH

2021 Subaru ASCENT

2.4L LIMITED TECH-PKG AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*FREE ACCDIENT*SUBARU MAINTAIN* NAVI CAMERA P.ROOF HEATED 4 LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,260KM
VIN 4S4WMAPD8M3454462

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3286
  • Mileage 119,260 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Clean Subaru Ascent 2.4L 4 Cylinders AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Duel Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Harman Kardon Audio System, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Alloys, Push to Start, Dual Climate Control, Paddle Shifters, Reverse Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Privacy Glass, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Custom Conversion
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

2021 Subaru ASCENT 2.4L LIMITED TECH-PKG AWD CERTIFIED *7 SEATS*FREE ACCDIENT*SUBARU MAINTAIN* NAVI CAMERA P.ROOF HEATED 4 LEATHER BLUETOOTH
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$30,990

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Subaru ASCENT