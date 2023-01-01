2021 Subaru WRX

$32,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 4 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9952319

9952319 VIN: JF1VA1A68M9819034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 5,490 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.