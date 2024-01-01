$49,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER 2021 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE AWD. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. STILL UNDER WARRANTY.
FULL SELF DRIVING COMPUTER
ACCELERATION BOOST
PREMIUM AUDIO
AUTOPILOT
20" INDUCTION WHEELS
LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE
AND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Montague Motors
888-996-6510