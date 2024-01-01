Menu
<p>ONE OWNER 2021 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE AWD. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. STILL UNDER WARRANTY.</p><p>FULL SELF DRIVING COMPUTER</p><p>ACCELERATION BOOST</p><p>PREMIUM AUDIO</p><p>AUTOPILOT</p><p>20" INDUCTION WHEELS</p><p>LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE</p><p>AND MUCH MORE</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

37,000 KM

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Used
37,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJYGDEE4MF184716

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

ONE OWNER 2021 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE AWD. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS. STILL UNDER WARRANTY.

FULL SELF DRIVING COMPUTER

ACCELERATION BOOST

PREMIUM AUDIO

AUTOPILOT

20" INDUCTION WHEELS

LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

AND MUCH MORE

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510

