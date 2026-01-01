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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KMS<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Toyota Camry SE 2.5</span><span>L Hybrid with Automatic Transmission. and Back Up Camera </span><span>and Sunroof. Brown on Black</span><span> Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather front and Back Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power front Seat, Bluetooth, Side Signal Lights, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Paddles Shifters, Push to start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2021 Toyota Camry

221,180 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota Camry

SE CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

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14300879

2021 Toyota Camry

SE CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
221,180KM
VIN 4T1G11AK3MU606498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,180 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KMS* Very Clean Toyota Camry SE 2.5L Hybrid with Automatic Transmission. and Back Up Camera and Sunroof. Brown on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather front and Back Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power front Seat, Bluetooth, Side Signal Lights, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Paddles Shifters, Push to start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Toyota Camry