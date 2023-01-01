Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

50,398 KM

Details Description Features

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

50,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10280844
  • Stock #: 21TC5217
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE4MP255217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21TC5217
  • Mileage 50,398 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Corolla offered a range of features designed to enhance safety, technology, and comfort. With the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, it included advanced driver assistance systems like pre-collision detection and lane departure alert. The infotainment system featured a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, while interior comfort was elevated through options like heated seats and automatic climate control. The Corolla also provided a choice of engines for efficient performance, and its sleek design was complemented by LED lights and alloy wheels, depending on the trim level.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365

Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

