$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,398KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10280844
- Stock #: 21TC5217
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE4MP255217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,398 KM
Vehicle Description
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:
1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Seating
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Additional Features
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9