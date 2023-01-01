Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Corolla

80,267 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10367865
  2. 10367865
  3. 10367865
  4. 10367865
  5. 10367865
  6. 10367865
  7. 10367865
  8. 10367865
  9. 10367865
  10. 10367865
  11. 10367865
  12. 10367865
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10367865
  • Stock #: 21TC7554
  • VIN: JTNK4MBE6M3137554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21TC7554
  • Mileage 80,267 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Corolla offers a comprehensive package of features that make it a well-rounded and practical choice in the compact car segment. Standard features include LED headlights, a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, providing seamless smartphone integration. The Corolla also comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, an advanced suite of driver assistance systems, encompassing pre-collision technology, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Additionally, comfortable cloth upholstery, keyless entry, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat add to the convenience and flexibility of the vehicle. With its blend of technology, safety, and convenience features, the 2021 Toyota Corolla ensures a modern and enjoyable driving experience.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2022 Kia Forte LXS
 14,666 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX SH-AW...
 71,167 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 Tour...
 81,172 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory