2021 Toyota Highlander

55,061 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,061KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10234619
  Stock #: 21TH6656
  VIN: 5TDGZRBH7MS526656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21TH6656
  • Mileage 55,061 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Highlander is a well-rounded midsize SUV that excels in providing a comfortable and safe driving experience for families and adventurers alike. Its spacious interior can accommodate up to eight passengers, and the available second-row captain's chairs enhance passenger comfort. Safety takes center stage with the standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, featuring a suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies.
The Highlander's infotainment system is intuitive, supporting popular smartphone integration options for seamless connectivity. Furthermore, the availability of a hybrid model offers improved fuel efficiency, making it an eco-friendly option. With its towing capabilities, the Highlander is ready to handle various recreational activities, making it a reliable and versatile choice for all kinds of journeys. Whether on daily commutes or long road trips, the 2021 Toyota Highlander impresses with its practicality, reliability, and family-friendly features.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

8 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

