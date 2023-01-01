$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2021 Toyota Highlander
2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD V6
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,061KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10234619
- Stock #: 21TH6656
- VIN: 5TDGZRBH7MS526656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21TH6656
- Mileage 55,061 KM
Vehicle Description
The Highlander's infotainment system is intuitive, supporting popular smartphone integration options for seamless connectivity. Furthermore, the availability of a hybrid model offers improved fuel efficiency, making it an eco-friendly option. With its towing capabilities, the Highlander is ready to handle various recreational activities, making it a reliable and versatile choice for all kinds of journeys. Whether on daily commutes or long road trips, the 2021 Toyota Highlander impresses with its practicality, reliability, and family-friendly features.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
8 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9