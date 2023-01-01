2021 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 6 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10524123

10524123 Stock #: 21THG9385

21THG9385 VIN: 5TDGZRBH1MS539385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21THG9385

Mileage 66,628 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Dual front airbags Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 8 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features Entertainment Package TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.