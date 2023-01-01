Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

66,628 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,628KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21THG9385
  • Mileage 66,628 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Highlander offers a winning combination of comfort, versatility, and advanced features. With spacious seating for up to eight passengers, it's perfect for families. The Highlander comes equipped with a robust V6 engine for strong performance and offers available hybrid models for fuel efficiency. Its user-friendly infotainment system includes a standard 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Highlander also prioritizes safety with a suite of driver assistance features, making it a reliable and practical choice in the midsize SUV segment.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

8 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

