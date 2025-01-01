Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE<span>* </span><span>Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid PLUG-IN Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on White Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power </span><span>Windows</span><span>, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side </span><span>Mirrors</span><span>, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span>

2021 Toyota Prius

87,670 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime PLUG-IN UPGRADE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12951575

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime PLUG-IN UPGRADE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12951575
  2. 12951575
  3. 12951575
  4. 12951575
  5. 12951575
  6. 12951575
  7. 12951575
  8. 12951575
  9. 12951575
  10. 12951575
  11. 12951575
  12. 12951575
  13. 12951575
  14. 12951575
  15. 12951575
  16. 12951575
  17. 12951575
  18. 12951575
  19. 12951575
  20. 12951575
  21. 12951575
  22. 12951575
  23. 12951575
  24. 12951575
  25. 12951575
  26. 12951575
  27. 12951575
  28. 12951575
  29. 12951575
  30. 12951575
  31. 12951575
  32. 12951575
  33. 12951575
  34. 12951575
  35. 12951575
  36. 12951575
  37. 12951575
  38. 12951575
  39. 12951575
  40. 12951575
  41. 12951575
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,670KM
VIN JTDKAMFP5M3163958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,670 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius Hybrid PLUG-IN Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on White Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! -------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Audi A3 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAVI CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Audi A3 TECH S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAVI CAMERA P.SENSORS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS 162,330 KM $17,595 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 5.7L V8 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 207,570 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 6M CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 6M CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 160,770 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Toyota Prius