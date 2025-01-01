$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
V6 TRD-OFF ROAD LONG CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,190KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7MX066636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3334
- Mileage 185,190 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 3.5L V6 TRD-Off Road Package with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
