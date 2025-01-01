Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* <span>Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 3.5L V6 TRD-Off Road Package </span><span>with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner,</span><span> and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2021 Toyota Tacoma

185,190 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-OFF ROAD LONG CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12723801

2021 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD-OFF ROAD LONG CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12723801
  2. 12723801
  3. 12723801
  4. 12723801
  5. 12723801
  6. 12723801
  7. 12723801
  8. 12723801
  9. 12723801
  10. 12723801
  11. 12723801
  12. 12723801
  13. 12723801
  14. 12723801
  15. 12723801
  16. 12723801
  17. 12723801
  18. 12723801
  19. 12723801
  20. 12723801
  21. 12723801
  22. 12723801
  23. 12723801
  24. 12723801
  25. 12723801
  26. 12723801
  27. 12723801
  28. 12723801
  29. 12723801
  30. 12723801
  31. 12723801
  32. 12723801
  33. 12723801
  34. 12723801
  35. 12723801
  36. 12723801
  37. 12723801
  38. 12723801
  39. 12723801
  40. 12723801
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,190KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7MX066636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3334
  • Mileage 185,190 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma 3.5L V6 TRD-Off Road Package with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Toyota Tundra 5.7L TRD-OFF ROAD 4WD CREW CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Toyota Tundra 5.7L TRD-OFF ROAD 4WD CREW CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 164,850 KM $34,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma V6 TRD-OFF ROAD LONG CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma V6 TRD-OFF ROAD LONG CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 185,190 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord 6Speed CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Honda Accord 6Speed CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS 130,748 KM $18,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 Toyota Tacoma