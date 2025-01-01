$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE R-TYPE CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
Used
154,920KM
VIN 3VWE57BU9MM036091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3483
- Mileage 154,920 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*V.W SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L HIGHLINE R Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Push Start. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
