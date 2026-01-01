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2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

181,109 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4Motion *No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14493619

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4Motion *No Accidents

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
181,109KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX2MM080910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion *No Accidents for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion *No Accidents 181,109 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX

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905-412-3805

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan