$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4Motion *No Accidents
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4Motion *No Accidents
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
181,109KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX2MM080910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,109 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4Motion *No Accidents 181,109 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan