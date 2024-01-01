$37,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
R/T V8 CERTIFIED *DODGE MAINTAIN* NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,130KM
VIN 2C3CDXCT9NH189951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F2856
- Mileage 18,130 KM
Vehicle Description
*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Dodge Charger R/T V8 HEMI 5.7L With Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Ventilated Leather front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Dual Front Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Paddle Shifters, Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2022 Dodge Charger