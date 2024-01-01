2022 Dodge Charger

Menu
*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Dodge Charger R/T V8 HEMI 5.7L With Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Ventilated Leather front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Dual Front Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Paddle Shifters, Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
18,130KM
VIN 2C3CDXCT9NH189951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2856
  • Mileage 18,130 KM

Vehicle Description

*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Dodge Charger R/T V8 HEMI 5.7L With Automatic Transmission. Red on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Ventilated Leather front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Dual Front Power Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Paddle Shifters, Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-281-2255

