Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Unique Chrysler We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models! Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

2022 Dodge Durango

22,446 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Dodge Durango

SRT 392 AWD| SUNROOF| BREMBO BRAKES| BLACK PKG|

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Durango

SRT 392 AWD| SUNROOF| BREMBO BRAKES| BLACK PKG|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 10670724
  2. 10670724
  3. 10670724
  4. 10670724
  5. 10670724
  6. 10670724
  7. 10670724
  8. 10670724
  9. 10670724
  10. 10670724
  11. 10670724
  12. 10670724
  13. 10670724
  14. 10670724
  15. 10670724
  16. 10670724
  17. 10670724
  18. 10670724
  19. 10670724
  20. 10670724
  21. 10670724
  22. 10670724
  23. 10670724
  24. 10670724
  25. 10670724
  26. 10670724
  27. 10670724
  28. 10670724
  29. 10670724
  30. 10670724
  31. 10670724
  32. 10670724
  33. 10670724
  34. 10670724
  35. 10670724
  36. 10670724
  37. 10670724
  38. 10670724
  39. 10670724
  40. 10670724
  41. 10670724
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,446KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJGJ8NC203886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PN615A
  • Mileage 22,446 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations.


Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Unique Chrysler

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models!

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/
https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | ONLY 30 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | ONLY 30 KM! 30,737 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Forester AWD | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 75K | 1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Subaru Forester AWD | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 75K | 1 OWNER 75,574 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L |AWD | LEATHER | ROOF |TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 56K for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L |AWD | LEATHER | ROOF |TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 56K 56,332 KM $32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Durango