2022 Ford Escape

***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** CANADIAN VEHICLE **

Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca *

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High Value Options

Reverse Camera

Cruise Control

Power Steering

Rear Defrost

Radio Equipment: AM/FM

Satellite Radio

Navigation System

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Traction Control

Parking Distance Control

Power Seats: Driver

Heated Seats: Front Only

Roof Type: Hard Top

ABS

SPOILER

Drive Train - All Wheel

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

2022 Ford Escape

144,300 KM

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid AWD - Navigation System - Reverse Camera !!!

12645111

2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid AWD - Navigation System - Reverse Camera !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,300KM
VIN 1FMCU9BZ7NUA63108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A63108
  • Mileage 144,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
53.8 L Fuel Tank
Neutral towing capability
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Instrument Panel w/6.5 Digital Screen
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
up/down and recline control
6-Way Manual Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2022 Ford Escape