$41,394+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,394
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford
9056328696
2022 Ford Escape
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$41,394
+ taxes & licensing
23,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9309442
- Stock #: ES22-40851
- VIN: 1FMCU0DZ8NUA40851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,992 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5