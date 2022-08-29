Menu
2022 Ford Escape

23,992 KM

Details Features

$41,394

+ tax & licensing
$41,394

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$41,394

+ taxes & licensing

23,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309442
  • Stock #: ES22-40851
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DZ8NUA40851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

