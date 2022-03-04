Menu
2022 Ford Transit

2,108 KM

Details Description Features

$79,994

+ tax & licensing
Drivrz

888-970-6209

Highroof

Location

Drivrz

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-970-6209

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

2,108KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8507684
  • VIN: 1FTBR1X86NKA24945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost new! highroof gas!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

