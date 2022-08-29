$329,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-333-3700
2022 Hummer Hummer
EV Edition 1 START YOUR EV FUTURE! | POWER TONNEAU COVER
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
905-333-3700
$329,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9163510
- Stock #: HUMMER3
- VIN: 1GT40FDA0NU100283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # HUMMER3
- Mileage 200 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is one of the first in Canada! An Ultium Drive e4WD system sends power to all four wheels via a single-motor front unit with an electronic locking differential and a dual-motor rear axle with virtual locking. Finished in Interstellar White over black and light gray leather, the truck also features a 24-module 200-kWh Ultium battery pack, air-ride adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering with CrabWalk, Super Cruise driver assistance, Watts to Freedom launch control, a trailer brake controller, UltraVision underbody cameras, 18" aluminum wheels, removable transparent T-top panels, bronze interior accents, power sliding tonneau cover and a 5 bed with a multifunction tailgate. This Hummer EV Edition 1 is offered with only 200 kms, a clean Carfax report and the original Window Sticker.
Engine Type Electric
Transmission 1-speed direct drive
Drive Type Four wheel drive
Total Seating 5
Basic Warranty 3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel type Electric
Battery capacity 200 kWh
Engine
Base engine type Electric
Horsepower 1,000 hp
Torque 11,500 lb-ft
Drivetrain
Transmission 1-speed direct drive
Drive type Four wheel drive
On demand 4WD yes
Front and rear locking differential yes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspension yes
Dimensions
Length 216.8 in.
Overall width with mirrors 93.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors 86.7 in.
Height 79.1 in.
Wheelbase 135.6 in.
Bed length 60.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place 48.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity 48.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle 37.1 ft.
Ground clearance 10.1 in.
Angle of approach 49.7 degrees
Angle of departure 38.4 degrees
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
Interstellar White
Interior Colors
Lunar Horizon (Jet Black/Light Gray), leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room 42.5 in.
Front leg room 45.6 in.
Front shoulder room 63.9 in.
Front hip room 60.5 in.
Leatherette yes
Bucket front seats yes
8-way power driver seat yes
Height adjustable driver seat yes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support yes
8-way power passenger seat yes
Height adjustable passenger seat yes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support yes
Multi-level heating driver seat yes
Multi-level heating passenger seat yes
Ventilated driver seat yes
Ventilated passenger seat yes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room 38.6 in.
Rear leg room 38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room 64.0 in.
Rear hip room 60.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatback yes
Folding center armrest yes
Multi-level heating yes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system yes
Pre-collision safety system yes
Post-collision safety system yes
Dual front side-mounted airbags yes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation yes
Stability control yes
Traction control yes
Child seat anchors yes
Rear door child safety locks yes
4-wheel ABS yes
Front and rear solid disc brakes yes
Emergency braking assist yes
Tire pressure monitoring yes
Dusk sensing headlamps yes
Auto delay off headlamps yes
LED headlamp yes
Daytime running lights yes
2 front headrests yes
3 rear headrests yes
Rear height adjustable headrests yes
Rear center 3-point belt yes
Remote anti-theft alarm system yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereo yes
Bose premium brand speakers yes
14 total speakers yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete) yes
USB connection yes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control yes
Satellite radio satellite radio yes
36 months of provided satellite radio service yes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windows yes
Hands-free entry yes
Heated mirrors yes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignition yes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel yes
Electric power steering yes
Front, side, and rear view camera yes
Front and rear parking sensors yes
Driver assisted parking assist yes
Adaptive cruise cont
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.