*HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra N 2.0L TURBO 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Camera, Heated Front & Back, Lane Departure, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Infinity Audio System, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Indicator, Lane departure Alert, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Strat, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

2022 Hyundai Elantra

56,490 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

N CERTIFIED *HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2022 Hyundai Elantra

N CERTIFIED *HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,490KM
VIN KMHLW4AK4NU001408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2795
  • Mileage 56,490 KM

Vehicle Description

*HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra N 2.0L TURBO 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Camera, Heated Front & Back, Lane Departure, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Infinity Audio System, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Indicator, Lane departure Alert, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Strat, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-281-2255

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Hyundai Elantra