$20,100+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package *ONE OWNER / Clean Carfax
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
Used
91,154KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5NU225935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 891
- Mileage 91,154 KM
2022 Hyundai Elantra