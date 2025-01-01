Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

91,154 KM

Details

$20,100

+ taxes & licensing
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package *ONE OWNER / Clean Carfax

13082135

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$20,100

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,154KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5NU225935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 891
  • Mileage 91,154 KM

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
2022 Hyundai Elantra