$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED HYBRID CERTIFIED *HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED B.SPOT LANE ASSIST SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3634
- Mileage 52,790 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVINCE RECORDS* Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.6L 4CYL Hybrid with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
905-281-2255