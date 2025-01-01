2022 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVINCE RECORDS* Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.6L 4CYL Hybrid with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

13142689

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
52,790KM
VIN KMHLM4AJXNU029856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3634
  • Mileage 52,790 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVINCE RECORDS* Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.6L 4CYL Hybrid with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
