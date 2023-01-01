Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Sonata

64,150 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Sonata

2022 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Sonata

SE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10467012
  2. 10467012
  3. 10467012
  4. 10467012
  5. 10467012
  6. 10467012
  7. 10467012
  8. 10467012
  9. 10467012
  10. 10467012
  11. 10467012
  12. 10467012
  13. 10467012
  14. 10467012
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10467012
  • Stock #: 22HSB6162
  • VIN: 5NPEG4JAXNH136162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,150 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is a stylish and well-equipped midsize sedan. It offers a comfortable and spacious interior with modern amenities, including a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. The Sonata SE comes with a choice of efficient engines and a smooth ride, making it an excellent option for daily commuting and longer trips. It also includes advanced safety features like forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, enhancing its appeal as a family-friendly sedan that combines comfort and technology.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2023 Volkswagen Tigu...
 26,635 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 45,261 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Sentra SV
 15,329 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory