2022 Infiniti Q50
LUXE
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
289-707-4940
Certified
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,611 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek, sophisticated sedan that delivers both luxury and performance? Check out this stunning used 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE, now available at Brettons Imports Inc.! This beauty is dressed in a timeless black exterior and a luxurious black interior, promising a head-turning experience wherever you go. With only 87,611 km on the odometer, this Q50 is ready to provide years of comfortable and exhilarating driving.
Beneath the hood lies a powerful 3.5L V6 Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and All Wheel Drive, ensuring a thrilling yet controlled driving experience in any Canadian weather. The Q50 LUXE offers a perfect blend of practicality and prestige. This sedan is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE a must-see:
- Turbocharged Power: Experience the thrill of a powerful 3.5L V6 Turbo engine.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the added security of All-Wheel Drive.
- Luxurious Interior: Enjoy a refined and comfortable cabin designed with premium materials.
- Elegant Design: Make a statement with the Q50's sleek and sophisticated exterior.
- Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.
Financing available, trades welcome, safety and oil change included. Email Brad@brettons.com
