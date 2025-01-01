Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a sleek, sophisticated sedan that delivers both luxury and performance? Check out this stunning used 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE, now available at Brettons Imports Inc.! This beauty is dressed in a timeless black exterior and a luxurious black interior, promising a head-turning experience wherever you go. With only 87,611 km on the odometer, this Q50 is ready to provide years of comfortable and exhilarating driving.</p><p>Beneath the hood lies a powerful 3.5L V6 Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and All Wheel Drive, ensuring a thrilling yet controlled driving experience in any Canadian weather. The Q50 LUXE offers a perfect blend of practicality and prestige. This sedan is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Power:</strong> Experience the thrill of a powerful 3.5L V6 Turbo engine.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the added security of All-Wheel Drive.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a refined and comfortable cabin designed with premium materials.</li><li><strong>Elegant Design:</strong> Make a statement with the Q50s sleek and sophisticated exterior.</li><li><strong>Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Financing available, trades welcome, safety and oil change included. Email Brad@brettons.com</em></strong></p>

2022 Infiniti Q50

87,611 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Infiniti Q50

LUXE

Watch This Vehicle
12838309

2022 Infiniti Q50

LUXE

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

289-707-4940

  1. 1754590342
  2. 1754590342
  3. 1754590342
  4. 1754590342
  5. 1754590341
  6. 1754590340
  7. 1754590341
  8. 1754590341
  9. 1754590339
  10. 1754590342
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,611KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1EV7BRXNM342635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sleek, sophisticated sedan that delivers both luxury and performance? Check out this stunning used 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE, now available at Brettons Imports Inc.! This beauty is dressed in a timeless black exterior and a luxurious black interior, promising a head-turning experience wherever you go. With only 87,611 km on the odometer, this Q50 is ready to provide years of comfortable and exhilarating driving.

Beneath the hood lies a powerful 3.5L V6 Turbo engine, paired with an automatic transmission and All Wheel Drive, ensuring a thrilling yet controlled driving experience in any Canadian weather. The Q50 LUXE offers a perfect blend of practicality and prestige. This sedan is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE a must-see:

  • Turbocharged Power: Experience the thrill of a powerful 3.5L V6 Turbo engine.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the added security of All-Wheel Drive.
  • Luxurious Interior: Enjoy a refined and comfortable cabin designed with premium materials.
  • Elegant Design: Make a statement with the Q50's sleek and sophisticated exterior.
  • Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system.

Financing available, trades welcome, safety and oil change included. Email Brad@brettons.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.

Used 2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Infiniti Q50 LUXE 87,611 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brettons Imports Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-707-XXXX

(click to show)

289-707-4940

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

289-707-4940

2022 Infiniti Q50