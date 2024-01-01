Menu
We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walkers Line right at the QEW in Burlington!

2022 Jeep Wrangler

45,284 KM

Details Description

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon 4x4| SKY TOP| LEATHER|

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon 4x4| SKY TOP| LEATHER|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,284KM
VIN 1C4JJXR67nW259249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R242A
  • Mileage 45,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2022 Jeep Wrangler