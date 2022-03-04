Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4x4| BRAND NEW| DUAL TOP

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4x4| BRAND NEW| DUAL TOP

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

  1. 8483397
  2. 8483397
  3. 8483397
  4. 8483397
  5. 8483397
  6. 8483397
  7. 8483397
  8. 8483397
  9. 8483397
  10. 8483397
  11. 8483397
  12. 8483397
  13. 8483397
  14. 8483397
  15. 8483397
  16. 8483397
  17. 8483397
  18. 8483397
  19. 8483397
  20. 8483397
  21. 8483397
  22. 8483397
  23. 8483397
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8483397
  • Stock #: NOU-N591
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG3NW192601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations. Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Unique Chrysler We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience. Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models! Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/UniqueChrysler/ https://www.instagram.com/unique_chrysler/ https://www.youtube.com/c/UniqueChryslerDodgeJeepRamBurlington https://www.linkedin.com/company/unique-chrysler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 58,533 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee L...
 24,733 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer X...
 76,318 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

Call Dealer

905-631-XXXX

(click to show)

905-631-8100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory