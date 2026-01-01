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<p>*SAFETY INC;UDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Kia Niro EV SX with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, </span><span>Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Front Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Shifter Paddles, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2022 Kia NIRO

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2022 Kia NIRO

EV SX TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14128324

2022 Kia NIRO

EV SX TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,000KM
VIN KNDCE3LG3N5137355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4040
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INC;UDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Kia Niro EV SX with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Front Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Shifter Paddles, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-XXXX

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905-281-2255

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Kia NIRO