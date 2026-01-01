$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia NIRO
EV SX TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2022 Kia NIRO
EV SX TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A4040
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INC;UDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Kia Niro EV SX with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Front Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Shifter Paddles, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
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+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255