2022 Kia Seltos

560 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

SX Turbo

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8813459
  • Stock #: 217-22
  • VIN: KNDETCA25N7303451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 560 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

