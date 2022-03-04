2022 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8635301

8635301 Stock #: 274-22

274-22 VIN: 5XYRGDLC5NG111712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.