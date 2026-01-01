$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Soul
EV LIMITED CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2ND WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2022 Kia Soul
EV LIMITED CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2ND WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A4092
- Mileage 76,530 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*2nd SET WINTER* Very Clean Kia Soul EV with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cooled/Heated Front Seats. Grey on Charcoal Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Convenience
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255