Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Soul

150 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Soul

2022 Kia Soul

EV EV Premium EV PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Soul

EV EV Premium EV PREMIUM

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8797211
  • Stock #: 352-22
  • VIN: KNDJ23A24N7028012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2022 Kia Soul EV EV ...
 150 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio UNKNOWN
 51,600 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte UNKNOWN
 36,545 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory