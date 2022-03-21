2022 Kia Soul

$54,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8797211

8797211 Stock #: 352-22

352-22 VIN: KNDJ23A24N7028012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.