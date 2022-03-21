$54,995+ tax & licensing
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2022 Kia Soul
EV EV Premium EV PREMIUM
Location
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8797211
- Stock #: 352-22
- VIN: KNDJ23A24N7028012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 150 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
