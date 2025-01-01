2022 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
<p><span><span>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT*** - </span></span><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><br><p>High Value Options</p><p>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Rain Sensor Windshield<br>Reverse Camera<br>Power Liftgate<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Steering<br>Rear Defrost<br>Radio Equipment: AM/FM<br>HD Radio<br>Vocal Assist Telematics<br>Navigation System<br>Power Windows<br>Power Locks<br>Power Mirrors<br>Traction Control<br>Parking Distance Control<br>Power Seats: Driver And Passenger<br>Heated Seats: Front Only<br>Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof<br>Drive Train - All Wheel<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756401620383_7492894050413628 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><br><p>___________________________________________</p><p>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply</p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><br></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2022 Land Rover Discovery

80,250 KM

Details Description Features

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Land Rover Discovery

P360 - Navigation System - Blind Spot Monitor !!

Watch This Vehicle
12918392

2022 Land Rover Discovery

P360 - Navigation System - Blind Spot Monitor !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,250KM
VIN SALRJ4EU0N2458004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 458004
  • Mileage 80,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV Turbocharged
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Radio data system
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Weatherband and External Memory Control
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
210 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2022 Land Rover Discovery