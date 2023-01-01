Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mazda CX-3

10,877 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-3

2022 Mazda CX-3

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-3

Touring AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 10176621
  2. 10176621
  3. 10176621
  4. 10176621
  5. 10176621
  6. 10176621
  7. 10176621
  8. 10176621
  9. 10176621
  10. 10176621
  11. 10176621
  12. 10176621
  13. 10176621
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,877KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10176621
  • Stock #: 22MCX31876
  • VIN: JM1DKFC7XN1601876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blacl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22MCX31876
  • Mileage 10,877 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Mazda CX-3 is a subcompact crossover SUV known for its sporty design, agile handling, and advanced features. It offers a stylish exterior with Mazda's signature Kodo design language, which combines sleek lines and a bold grille. The CX-3 is designed to provide a responsive and engaging driving experience, making it a popular choice for urban driving.

The interior of the CX-3 is thoughtfully designed, with high-quality materials and a driver-centric layout. It offers seating for five passengers and provides a comfortable and supportive ride. Despite its compact size, the CX-3 maximizes space and provides ample cargo capacity for daily needs.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 118,094 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 97,525 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX ...
 54,485 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory