$33,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2022 Mazda CX-3
Touring AWD
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10176621
- Stock #: 22MCX31876
- VIN: JM1DKFC7XN1601876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blacl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22MCX31876
- Mileage 10,877 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Mazda CX-3 is a subcompact crossover SUV known for its sporty design, agile handling, and advanced features. It offers a stylish exterior with Mazda's signature Kodo design language, which combines sleek lines and a bold grille. The CX-3 is designed to provide a responsive and engaging driving experience, making it a popular choice for urban driving.
The interior of the CX-3 is thoughtfully designed, with high-quality materials and a driver-centric layout. It offers seating for five passengers and provides a comfortable and supportive ride. Despite its compact size, the CX-3 maximizes space and provides ample cargo capacity for daily needs.WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.