We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals O.A.C. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Car Nation Canada DIRECT today, the GTAs newest Pre-Owned Superstore and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 880 Walkers Line, Burlington (Harvester and Walkers) but we deliver ANYWHERE IN CANADA! Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 12-5pm for your convenience.

2022 Nissan Frontier

94,771 KM

Details Description

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier

EXTENDED CAB | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | OPEN SUNDAYS

12248629

2022 Nissan Frontier

EXTENDED CAB | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN | OPEN SUNDAYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,771KM
VIN 1N6ED1CM5NN634653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4015
  • Mileage 94,771 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Nissan Frontier